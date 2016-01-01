Welcome to Able Here

What is the casino doing to give back this Christmas? There are a number of different reasons why Christmas is known as the time of giving. Whether...

Blind in the Arctic: A survivor's guide to living in Nunavut rom the sect Image copyrightGOOGLE It's only 200 miles south of the Arctic Circle and temperatures drop to...

Adolf Hitler's birthplace will turned into a base for a disability charity, it has been announced. The decision comes a day after Austria's parliament passed a law allowing it to seize the house...

How to care for someone who is disabled Caring for someone with a disability can be tiring and draining both physically and emotionally....

'Take my brain out': The artists awakened by brain injuries rom the sectio Image copyrigh Thirty extraordinary artists who survived brain injuries, but found a...

Disabled children's Family Fund grant cuts warning he section Image captionThe fund helps families pay for items such as washing machines About 4,000...